Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home in suburban Denver on New Year's Eve, authorities said. (WPVI)

AURORA, Colo. --
A child's body has been found in the search for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home in suburban Denver on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies helped in the hunt for David Puckett on Monday, going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home in Aurora. Bloodhounds and a helicopter have also been used.

The body has not yet been positively identified, but was found in an iced-over pond near the boy's home. The family has been notified of the finding.

An Amber Alert was issued and police said a $10,000 reward was offered.

Aurora police appealed for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather, with lows expected in the upper teens.

"The public can help by physically searching their homes, automobiles, and any structures on their property where a child may be able to hide," a police statement said.

Authorities have said that foul play isn't suspected, but they said they have contacted registered sex offenders who live in the area and have searched nearby bodies of water.

Monday evening, police disclosed that someone outside the family had seen the boy the day he went missing, but they didn't elaborate.

The FBI told the Denver Post that the agency assigned 50 agents to the case, including one who is highly specialized in missing children searches.

His mother on Sunday issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him and said he was only wearing a light jacket.

Police said David has wandered off before.

ABC News contributed to this report.
