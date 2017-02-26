NEWS

Body found near LA River identified as missing 14-year-old boy

An undated photo of 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was reported missing in San Fernando on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A body found near the Los Angeles River in has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago, officials said.

"There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released Sunday morning. "Words cannot capture the agony that Elias' grieving family has felt since his disappearance."

Elias had disappeared while walking to his grandmother's home after school during a powerful storm on Jan. 17. His route included crossing the Pacoima wash, which leads to the area where a volunteer search found the boy's body 18 miles downriver on Saturday.

Garcetti said he instructed his Crisis Response Team, which has met with Elias' family, "to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare."
Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing boyteenagerFBIsearchrewardu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
FBI joins in search for missing San Fernando teen
Family of missing San Fernando boy, 14, pleads for public's help
14-year-old boy reported missing in San Fernando
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Democrats' new chair on electoral mistakes: 'We ignored rural swaths of America'
Teen girl found dead next to Chicago Heights home ID'd
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
2 young girls killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Police: 3 dead, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Police Taser naked woman running with Ky HS track team
Police warn of robberies at West Side CTA bus stops
Show More
Teen girl found dead next to Chicago Heights home ID'd
Police: Blood, feces-stained letter sent to mother of suspect in murder of NY jogger
Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
Chicago high school teaches disabled students real life skills
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos