  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump's news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel... around 12:20 p.m. CDT
NEWS

Body of 2-year-old found nearly 2 weeks after family car crashed

Elijah Estrada, 10, is shown in a photo with Noah Abbot, 2, alongside another photo of Noah and Jeremiah Abbot, 3.

HESPERIA, Calif. --
The body of a 2-year-old boy was found Thursday nearly two weeks after the car his family was in crashed into an aqueduct in Hesperia, according to a family member.

San Bernardino County sheriff's dive team members and deputies responded to reports of a toddler's body found near South Farmington and 7th Avenue. Authorities believe the body is that of Noah Abbott, but said the coroner's office would officially confirm the identity.

The crash happened the evening of March 2, when the car Noah, his mother and two brothers were in careened off the road in the 13000 block of Main Street and flipped over into the aqueduct.

His mother, 31-year-old Cristina Estrada, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dive team experts pulled his brother, Jeremiah Abbott, 3, out of the water and rescued his other brother, Elijah Estrada, 10, who was found clinging to a float.

Jeremiah died at the hospital, while Elijah survived and was released from the hospital a few days later. Noah's body had not been found the day of the crash.

Authorities scoured the aqueduct for Noah, but ended up calling off the search on March 4. The frigid waters and poor visibility had made the search difficult.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the family's funeral and medical expenses.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundchild deathcar crashchildrenwater searchu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Search warrant executed on property where 2 Ind. girls found murdered
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
More News
Top Stories
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash
Heather Mack gives up custody of Baby Stella
Catholics in Chicago get dispensation to eat corned beef Friday for St. Patrick's Day
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
St. Patrick's Day 2017 deals and freebies
Show More
2 charged in connection with suicide of teen who was still bullied after death
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Search warrant executed on property where 2 Ind. girls found murdered
Boy, 5, choked unconscious by family dog pulling on scarf, police said
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos