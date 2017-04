The body of a woman was found Wednesday morning in downtown Chesterton in northwest Indiana, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.The unidentified woman was in her 20s or 30s and was found dead in a vehicle in the 100-block of South Calumet, up against a dumpster, the coroner's office said.There were apparent injuries to her body, but did not appear to be related to a vehicle crash.An autopsy will be conducted Thursday.