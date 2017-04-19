NEWS

Body recovered from Chicago Shipping Canal in Lemont identified

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A body found last week in the Chicago Shipping Canal in southwest suburban Lemont was identified Tuesday.

A barge worker called police around 8:30 a.m. on April 12 after seeing a body in the water near 16100 Des Plaines River Road, Illinois State Police said.

Lemont police and firefighters responded to the scene, recovered the body and called state police for assistance. Investigators said the body of the white or Hispanic male was clothed, but had no shirt and no form of identification.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the body and it did not seem to have been in the water for very long, ISP said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body, using dental records, as that of Bratislav Srejic, 41, of Chicago.

ISP said the cause of death is pending and the incident remains under investigation.
