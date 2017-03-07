Jewish center in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat

Police shut down North Sheridan Road from West Hollywood Avenue to Loyola University due to a bomb threat to a Jewish center in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.Rabbi Craig Marantz of Emanuel Congregation said there is a threat to the building in the 5900-block of Sheridan, which houses the Chicago Jewish Day School and congregation. People were evacuated from the building to a neighboring location.As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police had not released any specific details.Traffic is snarled in the area near Sheridan and West Thorndale Avenue. Drivers should find alternate routes.