Jewish center in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat

CHICAGO (WLS) --Police shut down North Sheridan Road from West Hollywood Avenue to Loyola University due to a bomb threat to a Jewish center in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Rabbi Craig Marantz of Emanuel Congregation said there is a threat to the building in the 5900-block of Sheridan, which houses the Chicago Jewish Day School and congregation. People were evacuated from the building to a neighboring location.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police had not released any specific details.
Traffic is snarled in the area near Sheridan and West Thorndale Avenue. Drivers should find alternate routes.