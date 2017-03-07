  • BREAKING NEWS Jewish center in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER NOTICE: Tornado alerts, including sirens, will be TESTED across Illinois at 10 a.m. This is only a test.
NEWS

Jewish center in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police shut down North Sheridan Road from West Hollywood Avenue to Loyola University due to a bomb threat to a Jewish center in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Rabbi Craig Marantz of Emanuel Congregation said there is a threat to the building in the 5900-block of Sheridan, which houses the Chicago Jewish Day School and congregation. People were evacuated from the building to a neighboring location.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police had not released any specific details.

Traffic is snarled in the area near Sheridan and West Thorndale Avenue. Drivers should find alternate routes.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
