Boy, 12, stabs father to break up fight, police say

A boy is accused of stabbing his own father during a domestic disturbance in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Police say a 12-year-old boy stabbed his father in an attempt to break up a fight between his parents in Santa Fe.

Investigators said the boy found his mom and his dad fighting at their home on 6th Street Monday night.

The boy allegedly grabbed a pocket knife to defend his mom, and ended up stabbing his 42-year-old father.

The 42-year-old man was taken to UTMB with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear where the man had been stabbed.

Child Protective Services and Santa Fe police are investigating.
