Boy, 12, stabs father to break up fight, police say

Police say a 12-year-old boy stabbed his father in an attempt to break up a fight between his parents in Santa Fe.Investigators said the boy found his mom and his dad fighting at their home on 6th Street Monday night.The boy allegedly grabbed a pocket knife to defend his mom, and ended up stabbing his 42-year-old father.The 42-year-old man was taken to UTMB with non-life threatening injuries.It was not immediately clear where the man had been stabbed.Child Protective Services and Santa Fe police are investigating.