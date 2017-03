A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the city's Near West Side.He was shot in the lower, right side of his lower back about 5:10 p.m. in the 1300-block of South Racine, according to Chicago police.He was taken in stable condition to the University of Illinois Hospital, police said.The victim told police that he was walking when approached by three people, then one of them shot at him.No one was immediately in custody.