A woman will face a judge after deputy constables said they found her 2-year-old son licking a bong in the front seat of her car.Teliscia Davis, 24, was arrested Friday and faces charges of felony child endangerment.According to court documents, the small child was discovered alone inside a running vehicle, with the windows down. As the child sat in the front seat, deputy constables said he was licking a bong.Davis allegedly did not seek medical treatment for her son.