Abraham Amrani, a 3-year-old American citizen with Yemeni parents, arrived at O'Hare International Airport with his mother, who holds a legal IR1 visa, after being stranded in Dubai since Jan. 28 in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.It was an emotional homecoming at O'Hare, as Abraham was finally reunited with his father. The little boy was carrying a balloon with the American flag. His father immediately picked him up, holding him and kissing him on the cheek. And despite the delay in being reunited with his family, he said he still loves the United States."Finally. Finally. I'm so happy. I'm glad. That's why I love this country, nobody above the law," Hani Amrani, his father, said.Hani is a resident of Bridgeport. He and his son Abraham are U.S. citizens, and his wife holds an IR1 resident visa. Both have been stuck in Dubai since the day after Trump announced a ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen where Hani and his wife are from."It was a very stressful week. I was so worried about my family. Because I cannot send them back to Yemen, it's a war zone," he said.But a federal judge overturned Trump's ban, calling it unconstitutional.Asked what he would say to the president if he could, Hani said, "I just want to tell him, this country is not a hotel that he owns, it's the USA. It's so crazy. Unbelievable what he did and the way he was thinking. You cannot separate people based on religion and race. It's a free country. And it's clear in the Constitution, it says freedom of religion."Now that his wife and son are back in the U.S., all three plan on spending some quality family time together starting with a vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando.Trump's ban is supposed to be lifted because of an appeals court ruling, but attorneys in Chicago said there is still much work to be done.