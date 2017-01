A 3-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting that also injured a 23-year-old man in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.Police said a person fired shots into a residence in the 3000-block of West 61st Street at about 5:46 a.m.The boy suffered a graze wound to the leg and the man was wounded in the arm. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were in good condition.Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.