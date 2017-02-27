A six-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a fire that killed two young girls in the Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday.Two other family members also remain hospitalized.A growing memorial is now outside the home in the 6600-block of South Champlain where they fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.The two young girls, 7-month-old Ziya Grace and 2-year-old Jamaii Grace were found dead in the basement of the building, they died from smoke inhalation.Firefighters also pulled out a 6-year-old boy. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering extensive burns to his body and had surgery Sunday.Two women, the girls' mother, a 25-year-old and their aunt, a 48-year-old, were able to escape the basement on their own--they suffered non-life threatening injures and remain in the hospital.Neighbors said they heard the screams coming from inside the home and rushed over to try and help."Your experience kicks in. You try your best but the heat and the smoke wouldn't allow it. We tried our best there was nothing we could do," said neighbor Ed Adams,One firefighter did suffer minor injuries, and was treated and released.Fire officials say the preliminary report shows the cause of the fire may have been from a stove being used as a heat source inside the basement.