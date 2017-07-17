EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2225814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aunt of teen killed in shooting recalls boy's happiness on his birthday

A family member of a teen shot and killed in north Houston early Monday told Eyewitness News the boy celebrated his 14th birthday just a day before his death."Every year, I bring my nephews a little cupcake," said his aunt, Juliette Jackson.The aunt of O'Cyrus Breaux said her nephew was "very happy" when his family celebrated Sunday.Police said Breaux was hit while friends and family were hanging out in a driveway at around 2 a.m. Monday. They claim the shots came out of nowhere.Neighbor Tiffany Taylor said she heard the gunshots and ran to Breaux."He was still talking when he was here. He did respond," Taylor said. "We were asking him if he's okay, and he was still responsive, but once he started to go down, they transported him."Family members then began driving the teen to the hospital when they flagged down officers in the 100 block of Goodson Drive.An ambulance was then called to transport the boy to Memorial Woodlands Hospital, where he died.While officers responded to the shooting, an armed robbery took place just blocks away around the same time. Police are not yet making the connection between the two scenes.