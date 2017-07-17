NEWS

Boy celebrated 14th birthday day before his shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

14-year-old boy shot and killed in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
A family member of a teen shot and killed in north Houston early Monday told Eyewitness News the boy celebrated his 14th birthday just a day before his death.

"Every year, I bring my nephews a little cupcake," said his aunt, Juliette Jackson.

The aunt of O'Cyrus Breaux said her nephew was "very happy" when his family celebrated Sunday.

WATCH: Aunt recalls slain nephew's elation on his birthday

EMBED More News Videos

Aunt of teen killed in shooting recalls boy's happiness on his birthday



Police said Breaux was hit while friends and family were hanging out in a driveway at around 2 a.m. Monday. They claim the shots came out of nowhere.

Neighbor Tiffany Taylor said she heard the gunshots and ran to Breaux.

"He was still talking when he was here. He did respond," Taylor said. "We were asking him if he's okay, and he was still responsive, but once he started to go down, they transported him."

Family members then began driving the teen to the hospital when they flagged down officers in the 100 block of Goodson Drive.

An ambulance was then called to transport the boy to Memorial Woodlands Hospital, where he died.

While officers responded to the shooting, an armed robbery took place just blocks away around the same time. Police are not yet making the connection between the two scenes.

Related Topics:
newsteen killedshootingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Secret Service likely wouldn't have intervened in Trump Jr.-Russia meeting
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
More News
Top Stories
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
Show More
Amber alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy, police say
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
More News
Top Video
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
More Video