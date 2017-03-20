NEWS

Pennsylvania 5-year-old boy choked by family dog pulling on scarf has died

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died days after he was choked when the family dog pulled on his scarf as they played in the snow.

The Philadelphia coroner's office says John Bruno died Saturday at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been under heavy sedation since the accident last Wednesday.

Police say his mother looked out a window of her Warrington home to see her son face-down and unconscious in the snow while the dog tugged at the scarf.

Police initially thought the child had collapsed from cardiac arrest while playing with the 18-month-old hound.

Police say first responders performed CPR on the boy.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay medical costs says John's smile was electric and he loved "Ninja Turtles, Pokemon, superheroes and being silly."
Related Topics:
newschild rescuechild injuredwintersnowweatherPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Boy, 5, choked unconscious by family dog pulling on scarf, police said
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare
President Trump's son Eric to become father
More News
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Retired US police chief detained by Customs at JFK
President Trump's son Eric to become father
Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
Sugar Grove man convicted in repeated sex assault of foster child
Show More
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
Father speaks out after son allegedly carjacked ambulance, fatally dragged EMT
Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare
More News
Photos
Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
More Photos