NEWS

Boy who died at rotating restaurant in Atlanta identified

Police identify boy who died at the Sun Dial (CREDIT: CNN)

ATLANTA --
Officials have identified the 5-year-old boy who died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy on Sunday as Charlie Holt.

The boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

Atlanta Police Officer S.R. Brown says Holt was visiting along with his parents from Charlotte, North Carolina. The family was at a window seat when Holt wandered away from the table.

Brown says the rotating floor shut off automatically when Holt was struck.

Holt was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A restaurant representative with the hotel says the Sun Dial will be closed until further notice.
NEWS
