BRAVO! Performing Arts Academy Presents Disney's 'The Lion King'

The talented youngsters at the Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School in Oak Park have a new show they want everyone to see.

The talented youngsters at the Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School in Oak Park have a new show they want everyone to see. The BRAVO! program is featuring Disney's "The Lion King" with performances at Brooks Auditorium April 28-May 14, 2017.

BRAVO cast 125 children their biggest musical yet. The production utilizes professional puppeteers and intricate costume designs. Tina Reynolds, the artistic director and director of The Lion King at BRAVO!, and a few of the stars of the show visited ABC 7 for a sneak preview performance.

BRAVO presents Disney's The Lion King
Date: May 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7 p.m.; May 6, 7, 13, 14 at 2 p.m.
Address: Brooks Auditorium, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Adults $10; Student/Seniors $8

Online tickets: oakpark.revtrak.net click on BRAVO
On Saturday, May 6 there is a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. show; on Sunday, May 7 there is an interactive Dinner Theater: Passage to Pridelands. Lunch begins at 12 p.m. Event includes face painting, games, live interaction with the cast, musical presentation up close and personal for the luncheon guests. At 2 p.m. Lion King in the auditorium

Follow Bravo Performing Arts Academy on Facebook or follow them on Instagram.
