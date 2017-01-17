Dozens of parents and kids are demanding help from police after a string of deadly gang shootings near schools in Brighton Park.At a meeting at James Shields Middle School Tuesday morning, police promised more patrols around schools at all times, but an even bigger presence during arrival and dismissal times after three people were shot and killed near schools in recent weeks.Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting during school hours across the street from Shields Elementary on Friday, Dec. 19. Then, last Thursday, another man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting a few blocks away. Parents in this neighborhood police to crack down on the gangs running rampant in Brighton Park."The violence here is my main concern for his safety," parent Maggie Castillo said.Castillo's eldest son is 13 years old and an AP student here at Shields Middle School. She said he's been approached by gangs while walking to and from school twice in the last few months."He answers their questions. He tells them 'I'm not a gangbanger. I'm coming from school, I don't want any problems.' And walks away," Castillo said.On Tuesday, she joined other concerned parents at an open forum asking Alderman Raymond Lopez for help and for Chicago police to step up patrols."We will adjust the resources. We've been providing special attention for all schools in the area," 9th District Cmdr. Stephen Chung said.Commander Stephen Chung said that special attention includes officers patrolling schools during arrival and dismissal and even when after school programs let out. Maggie Castillo hopes the next time a gang member approaches her 7th grader, police will be there to intervene.Parents at the forum also asked for more investment in their community. If there are more jobs for young people, joining a gang may look less appealing.