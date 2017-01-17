NEWS

Brighton Park parents demand help after gang shootings near schools
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dozens of parents and kids are demanding help from police after a string of deadly gang shootings near schools in Brighton Park. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of parents and kids are demanding help from police after a string of deadly gang shootings near schools in Brighton Park.

At a meeting at James Shields Middle School Tuesday morning, police promised more patrols around schools at all times, but an even bigger presence during arrival and dismissal times after three people were shot and killed near schools in recent weeks.

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting during school hours across the street from Shields Elementary on Friday, Dec. 19. Then, last Thursday, another man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting a few blocks away. Parents in this neighborhood police to crack down on the gangs running rampant in Brighton Park.

"The violence here is my main concern for his safety," parent Maggie Castillo said.

Castillo's eldest son is 13 years old and an AP student here at Shields Middle School. She said he's been approached by gangs while walking to and from school twice in the last few months.

"He answers their questions. He tells them 'I'm not a gangbanger. I'm coming from school, I don't want any problems.' And walks away," Castillo said.

On Tuesday, she joined other concerned parents at an open forum asking Alderman Raymond Lopez for help and for Chicago police to step up patrols.

"We will adjust the resources. We've been providing special attention for all schools in the area," 9th District Cmdr. Stephen Chung said.

Commander Stephen Chung said that special attention includes officers patrolling schools during arrival and dismissal and even when after school programs let out. Maggie Castillo hopes the next time a gang member approaches her 7th grader, police will be there to intervene.

Parents at the forum also asked for more investment in their community. If there are more jobs for young people, joining a gang may look less appealing.
Related Topics:
newsgang violencechicago violencechicago shootingchicago public schoolsChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
GM announces $1B factory investment, new jobs
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
Colo, oldest gorilla ever on record, dead at 60
More News
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
2 charged in Albany Park shooting involving off-duty police sergeant
Mexico town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has come
Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
Show More
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President in at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
Colo, oldest gorilla ever on record, dead at 60
Rain, fog make for messy commute; warmer Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Chicago entrepreneur named to Forbes 30 Under 30
'Don's Johns' port-a-potty labels covered for Trumps inauguration
Body found in River North parking garage
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
More Video