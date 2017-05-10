Brighton Park residents holding peace march after mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --Recent deadly violence in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood is prompting action Wednesday by residents and clergy who want to make that area safer.
A peace march and Mass is planned for Wednesday evening. The march comes at a time when more people than ever are living in fear in Brighton Park after 10 people were shot, two fatally, on Sunday. Church organizers hope the march will rally the community and empower them to speak up and stand up.
"You can get tired of doing funeral after funeral, but we must not get used to this," Father Manuel Dorantes of Immaculate Conception Church.
Fr. Dorantes is the head priest at Immaculate Conception in Brighton Park, a neighborhood which these days can only be described as a neighborhood under siege as a violent gang war has taken hold there and in the Back of the Yards.
Three people were killed, 12 others injured in just one week this month, including two undercover police officers who were mistaken for rival gang members.
The church and its members have had enough. Hundreds of the church's parishioners and others in the community will march Wednesday following a special service.
"These gang members don't realize that they're not solving anything with violence. Innocent kids get killed," said resident David Ortiz.
"It requires a response from us I think. Our founder of this church didn't come to say I need you all to sit in a church and pray and then do nothing," said Juan Miguel Alvarez,
Church officials admit overcoming the community's fear is their biggest challenge, especially as of late, saying many in the heavily-immigrant neighborhood are more afraid than ever to cooperate with police and it's not just because of the high-powered rifles gang members there seem to favor.
"They said to me, 'I'm afraid that if i give information to the detectives ,then that information may be given to the ICE people who will then come and deport me,'" said Fr. Dorantes.
And yet, there are exceptions like Carmen Castro, who lives down the block from where ten people were shot Sunday. She said not only is she not afraid, she refuses to let the gangbangers push her out of her home.
Those attending the march are being encouraged to wear white. The march will begin after a 6:30 service at Immaculate Conception Church at 2745 W. 44th Street.