NEWS

Broken pontoon leads to rescue from seaplane in East River

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho and Shannon Sohn have the latest on the incident in the East River.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN --
The FDNY responded to a disabled seaplane in the East River after its pontoon apparently broke.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. near East 20th Street on Friday.


A passenger told Eyewitness News that the plane experienced a broken pontoon as it was taking off in Manhattan.

It then became disabled in the East River.

The FDNY says 10 people were taken off the seaplane.
They were taken to the 23rd Street Marina on the East Side. One of the passengers described her ordeal:
EMBED More News Videos

Passenger talks about landing in East River aboard seaplane.



The FDNY and NYPD Marnie Units gave a press conference describing the rescue.


It's believed that Bill Lawrence, the creator of "Scrubs," "Cougar Town" and "Spin City" was aboard.

He posted video of himself aboard the plane as it landed in the East River successfully on Thursday.


Here's his posts from Friday, his second flight in two days, below:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsplane evacuatedeast riverNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wheaton street renamed to honor soldier killed in Afghanistan
Prosecutors: CPD dispatcher charged in road rage shooting
Police pursue misdemeanor charges against teens who they say recorded man's drowning
Trump's lawyer says pardons 'not on the table' in Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Strong storms move through area Friday, more flooding along Fox River
CPD officer shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Minneapolis police chief resigns following police-involved shooting
New state review shows residents could be overpaying for electricity
Berwyn firefighter recovering after being robbed, shot in West Town
Special session slated if Rauner doesn't get school bill
Dozens of cats found abandoned in Lake County house
Show More
Suburban mom claims 'combatant immunity' in terror case
5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man could be charged in his death
Prosecutors: CPD dispatcher charged in road rage shooting
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes support payments
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Prosecutors: CPD dispatcher charged in road rage shooting
Berwyn firefighter recovering after being robbed, shot in West Town
New state review shows residents could be overpaying for electricity
More Video