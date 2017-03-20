Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare

The old brother of Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House to discuss health care.Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the architects of Obamacare, talked about proposed GOP changes to health care.Dr. Emanuel has been critical of the Republican move to repeal and replace the health care plan he crafted. He also met with Trump back in December.According to the White House, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price also met with Emanuel on Monday.