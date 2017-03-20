NEWS

Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (WLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) --
The old brother of Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House to discuss health care.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the architects of Obamacare, talked about proposed GOP changes to health care.

Dr. Emanuel has been critical of the Republican move to repeal and replace the health care plan he crafted. He also met with Trump back in December.

According to the White House, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price also met with Emanuel on Monday.
Related Topics:
newsObamacareaffordable care actdonald trumpmike pencerahm emanuelWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy choked by family dog pulling on scarf has died
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
President Trump's son Eric to become father
More News
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Retired US police chief detained by Customs at JFK
President Trump's son Eric to become father
Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
Sugar Grove man convicted in repeated sex assault of foster child
Show More
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
Father speaks out after son allegedly carjacked ambulance, fatally dragged EMT
New movement aims to stop Chicago violence by creating jobs
More News
Photos
Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
More Photos