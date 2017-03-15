NEWS

Bucktown home intruder caught on camera suspected in 2 crimes

An intruder caught on inside a home in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood just minutes after a nanny and child left for a park is suspected in as second crime just blocks away. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An intruder caught on inside a home in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood just minutes after a nanny and child left for a park is suspected in as second crime just blocks away, police said.

Police are looking through surveillance footage from neighbors as well as still cell phone photos in attempt to identify the burglars brazen enough to break in during broad daylight.

The man was caught on camera just after a family's child and nanny left a home in the 2200-block of North Leavitt. Security cameras showed someone rummaging through the home after using bolt cutters to break in around noon Tuesday.

Shortly before that crime, a Comcast van parked in a snow-covered Bucktown alleyway. But it wasn't actually a Comcast worker out on a service call.

"They stole a Comcast van, pulled up in our alley and forced the garage open," said Michelle Maher.

Maher was inside her home on West McLean Avenue at about 9 a.m.

"It still has not quite hit me, you know, that that happened and what could have happened," she said.

Her neighbors came to the rescue.
"Our neighbors were right across the alley on their deck, they heard a really loud noise and it was basically just the thieves trying to force the door open," Maher said.

With that the guys took off with just a bike and a toolbox from her garage. Shortly thereafter police believe the same man broke into the house on Leavitt.

"By description we think it's the same gentlemen, they got a place last week," she said. "What's especially scary right now is they're getting more brazen."

Police said the burglars broke in at both sites through back doors using back alleyways. People who live in the area said they're unsure if their homes are being targeted or if the thieves are canvassing the area and watching people come and go from their homes.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
