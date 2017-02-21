Bull goes on the run in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1765469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows a bull chasing after people in Jamaica, Queens.

A loose bull led police and other officials on a wild chase through the New York City borough of Queens Tuesday.The chase started just before 11 a.m., and officials quickly cornered it in a backyard on Marsden Street in Jamaica.Police officers were clearing the block in the event the bull escaped again. They managed to sedate the bull using darts -- but then the determined bull broke free again.It went on a run through the neighborhood, with police following it and trying to corner it.Watch video of the bull chasing after people here:Finally, more than an hour later, police cornered the bull again and sedated it. It is now captured.A crew from an animal sanctuary is on the way the scene to get the animal.The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, officials said, and police were trying to get workers to come to the scene to capture it.