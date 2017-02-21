NEWS

Bull goes on the run in New York City

Stacey Sager reports.

NEW YORK --
A loose bull led police and other officials on a wild chase through the New York City borough of Queens Tuesday.

The chase started just before 11 a.m., and officials quickly cornered it in a backyard on Marsden Street in Jamaica.

Police officers were clearing the block in the event the bull escaped again. They managed to sedate the bull using darts -- but then the determined bull broke free again.

It went on a run through the neighborhood, with police following it and trying to corner it.

Watch video of the bull chasing after people here:
Cellphone video shows a bull chasing after people in Jamaica, Queens.


Finally, more than an hour later, police cornered the bull again and sedated it. It is now captured.

A crew from an animal sanctuary is on the way the scene to get the animal.

The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, officials said, and police were trying to get workers to come to the scene to capture it.
