Bumblebees halt highway construction in Kane County

2016 file photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota, which was officially designated an endangered species March 21, 2017. (Sarah Foltz Jordan/The Xerces Society via AP, File)

KANE COUNTY, Ill. --
A federal judge has temporarily halted construction of a Kane County highway because it might adversely affect the first bumblebee species listed as endangered.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago on Monday ordered a halt to construction of the nearly 6-mile road until at least April 25 due to the rusty patched bumblebee's new status. It was added to the endangered list last month.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that court documents say the rusty patched bumblebee was found in the Brunner Family Forest Preserve along the Longmeadow Parkway's planned route.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that the judge's order comes in response to a filing by opponents of the project who say officials didn't consider how the bees would be affected.

The Kane County Department of Transportation says the delay could increase project costs.

