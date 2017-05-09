California college student missing 40 days found dead

LIVE OAK, Calif. --Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered over the weekend is 20-year-old Alycia "Aly" Yeoman. The Yuba College student was last seen driving away from her friend's home in Gridley, Calif. on March 30.
At one point there were reports of a ransom in the case, which turned out to be a hoax.
A massive search effort went on for weeks and in early April, officials said her truck was discovered in a rural field about 50 miles north of Sacramento. Authorities say the truck went down a levee and got stuck in the mud off. Investigators found one pair of footprints near the truck.
Then on Sunday a body was found in Feather River, less than half a mile away from where her truck was found in the field.
An autopsy by the coroner in Sutter County confirms that it's Yeoman's body.
The cause of death is unknown and is under investigation.
A Facebook group has been set up to help share leads and tips.
