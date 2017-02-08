  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLICE CHASE

California police chase ends after armed suspect surrenders

Police chased a suspect believed to be armed with a gun through the San Fernando Valley.

By ABC7.com staff
A police chase involving a suspect believed to be armed with a gun came to an end in San Fernando Valley, Calif., on Wednesday.

Police said the chase started at Chandler Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood at about 10 a.m.

The suspect, seen driving erratically in a white van, was described by officials as a man with a gun.

A dramatic police chase of an armed suspect came to an end in the San Fernando Valley.


Police chased the suspect on the 101 Freeway before he got off the freeway in the Sherman Oaks area.

The suspect weaved his way through surface streets into the Valley Glen and North Hollywood area.

While stopped at a traffic light in North Hollywood, a photographer attempted to get a close-up shot of the suspect.


The suspect made frequent stops in the middle of the street, drawing officers out of their vehicles, before taking off again.

The suspect stopped in North Hollywood and surrendered to police at about 11:20 a.m. He was taken into custody without further incident.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report stated the chase began in Woodland Hills, but was corrected to North Hollywood.
