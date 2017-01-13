Car crashes into Park Ridge home

Police believe a medical problem caused an elderly driver to crash into a home in northwest suburban Park Ridge.Park Ridge Police say a car went into a house around 10:50 a.m. on Friday morning in the 1300-block of South Greenwood.Investigators say the driver was headed north on Greenwood when he went through a stop sign and off the road. The car ran into a tree and a lamp post before hitting the house.The 84-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say he will be cited for several driving violations.The elderly couple inside of the house was not injured.