Car crashes into Park Ridge home

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police believe a medical problem caused an elderly driver to crash into a home in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Park Ridge Police say a car went into a house around 10:50 a.m. on Friday morning in the 1300-block of South Greenwood.

Investigators say the driver was headed north on Greenwood when he went through a stop sign and off the road. The car ran into a tree and a lamp post before hitting the house.

The 84-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say he will be cited for several driving violations.

The elderly couple inside of the house was not injured.
