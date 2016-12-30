Car linked to several South Side crimes crashes into tree, police say

A car that police had been looking for crashed into a tree at high speed Thursday night in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.The fire department responded to a report of a crash near West 101st Street and South Perry Avenue around 9:15 p.m.The driver was trapped inside. First responders cut the car open and the driver was transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police said the car is linked to several crimes across that part of the South Side. It is unclear whether the driver will be charged.