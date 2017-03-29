NEWS

Caretaker accused of concealing toddler's death, abusing corpse

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman described as the caretaker of a 2-year-old boy has been charged after the toddler was found dead in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA --
A woman described as the caretaker of a 2-year-old boy has been charged after the toddler was found dead in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Jedayah Nesmith, 22, is accused of concealing the child's death and abuse of a corpse.

Police were called to 7100 block of North 15th Street last Wednesday at 7:54 p.m.

That's where they found 2-year-old Azim Jones-Fearon on a bed. He was described as naked and emaciated.

Medics pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the boy's death were not immediately known.

Police say this investigation is ongoing with the homicide unit.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newschild deathu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says they 'get along just great'
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Man steals cell phone from 4-year-old inside Walmart
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
HS student suspended over haircut
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
Show More
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended
More News
Top Video
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Man describes terrifying crash with 30 lb. wild turkey in Indiana
More Video