Caretaker accused of concealing toddler's death, abusing corpse

A woman described as the caretaker of a 2-year-old boy has been charged after the toddler was found dead in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.Jedayah Nesmith, 22, is accused of concealing the child's death and abuse of a corpse.Police were called to 7100 block of North 15th Street last Wednesday at 7:54 p.m.That's where they found 2-year-old Azim Jones-Fearon on a bed. He was described as naked and emaciated.Medics pronounced the boy dead on the scene.The circumstances surrounding the boy's death were not immediately known.Police say this investigation is ongoing with the homicide unit.