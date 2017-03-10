NEWS

Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say

A woman was forced into the trunk of her own car at gunpoint Thursday night on Chicago's North Side before police said her attacker went on a 23-mile joyride. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was forced into the trunk of her own car at gunpoint Thursday night on Chicago's North Side before police said her attacker went on a 23-mile joyride.

The man crashed the Mazda just before 10 p.m. near West 115th and South Throop streets on the city's Far South Side, where police said he ran away. The 24-year-old victim was able to escape from the trunk and call for help.

She had minor injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the armed suspect approached her in the rear yard of an apartment building in the 3700-block of North Fremont Street in the Wrigleyville section of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. He allegedly made several stops on the South Side before the crash.

Women who live in Wrigleyville told ABC7 Eyewitness News they were disturbed to hear what happened to the victim.

"Bad things happen in this area, but it's definitely very scary. You think that you're safe in Lakeview. It's a little disturbing to hear," said Mindy McGlynn, a runner.

"It's just like, 'Oh, God, great. Something else in Lakeview," said Constance Diaz, a neighborhood resident.

Her attacker is described as a heavyset black man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with a goatee, wearing khakis and a red sweatshirt.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
