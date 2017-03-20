Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports to U.S.

Changes are on the way for some air travelers. An announcement is expected Tuesday from Homeland Security Officials.Royal Jordanian Flight 263 landed a little while ago at O'Hare International Airport and is likely to be the last nonstop from Amman, the capital of Jordan, to Chicago in which passengers will be allowed to carry on a full array of personal electronics.According to an announcement the airline posted on Twitter, citing instructions from concerned U.S. departments, many popular electronic devices travelers carry onboard planes, especially on long flights, including DVD players, tablets, computers, games and cameras, will be barred from being transported in carry-on luggage and instead must be put in checked baggage on those flights.The tweet from Royal Jordanian Airlines was taken down Monday afternoon - apparently the airline jumped the gun on the announcement - but the information is correct and apparently the result of a terrorism concern. One top U.S. airline officials told the I-Team that Homeland Security and Transportation Security officials anticipate releasing details Tuesday, but have communicated to U.S. carriers that the policy will not impact them. It will not applied to American, Delta and United; only certain foreign carriers with bases outside the U.S.Passengers on those certain flights flying out of a specific list of airports in the Middle East and elsewhere will be banned from taking certain electronics on board the plane. They will be allowed to carry on cell phones and medical devices.More than a dozen airlines flying into the U.S. will be covered by the new directive. American carriers are expected from the ban because they do not fly non-stop to the named Middle Eastern cities.The electronics ban may be related to a recent U.S. Special Forces raid in Yemen, according to some sources, and related to a possible resurgence of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. In 2010, that group attempted to send computer printer bombs to Chicago addresses on cargo jets originating in Yemen.