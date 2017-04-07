An eyewitness said a group of young men stole several cars late Thursday night from a parking garage in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.Police worked to determine Friday how many cars were stolen from the garage, which is partly used to valet cars from restaurants in the upscale area, like Gibsons.The parking attendant who was on duty at the time said he believes he was being watched.The attendant, who wished to remain anonymous, said about five young men came to the garage near North State and EastOak streets around 11 p.m. Thursday and watched him as he drove up to park cars.He said they managed to get away with at least two cars, including a white SUV. As they drove down the ramp, they rammed a car the attendant was trying to park to move him out of their way."I'm kind of confused, unsettled. I'm trying to figure out," he said. "I figured out that they came in with a small car, parked there and they were probably monitoring when I walk upstairs, so they drove in. They were probably watching me."Police recently investigated similar burglaries that have plagued the Chicago area, but many of the targets have been car dealerships.In February, five masked men broke into the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, but they ran off after they couldn't find the keys.It was the seventh local dealership hit this year.Investigators have yet to release many details about this new crime.