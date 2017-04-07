NEWS

Gold Coast parking garage attendant says several cars stolen; thieves were watching him

EMBED </>More News Videos

An eyewitness said a group of young men stole several cars late Thursday night from a parking garage in Chicago?s Gold Coast neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An eyewitness said a group of young men stole several cars late Thursday night from a parking garage in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police worked to determine Friday how many cars were stolen from the garage, which is partly used to valet cars from restaurants in the upscale area, like Gibsons.

The parking attendant who was on duty at the time said he believes he was being watched.

The attendant, who wished to remain anonymous, said about five young men came to the garage near North State and EastOak streets around 11 p.m. Thursday and watched him as he drove up to park cars.

He said they managed to get away with at least two cars, including a white SUV. As they drove down the ramp, they rammed a car the attendant was trying to park to move him out of their way.

"I'm kind of confused, unsettled. I'm trying to figure out," he said. "I figured out that they came in with a small car, parked there and they were probably monitoring when I walk upstairs, so they drove in. They were probably watching me."

Police recently investigated similar burglaries that have plagued the Chicago area, but many of the targets have been car dealerships.

In February, five masked men broke into the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, but they ran off after they couldn't find the keys.

It was the seventh local dealership hit this year.

Investigators have yet to release many details about this new crime.
Related Topics:
newsstolen carauto theftChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
PHOTOS: Remembering the London terror attack victims
US launches first strike against Assad; Syria decries 'dirty war'
Tillerson: Russia 'complicit' or 'incompetent' with Syria
Pedestrian seriously injured in River North hit-and-run
More News
Top Stories
US missile strike on Syria widely hailed, angers Russia
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Dad's post praising wife for 'co-sleeping' goes viral
Pedestrian seriously injured in River North hit-and-run
Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Show More
Senate OKs tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders
Dog named Kitty honored for life-changing work
Mock IED found in suitcase in Toronto, man charged
Former Sauk Village treasurer gets 36 days in jail for embezzlement, heroin possession
Police: Toddler found passed out on sidewalk after apparent OD
More News
Top Video
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
US missile strike on Syria widely hailed, angers Russia
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video