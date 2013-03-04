NEWS

Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says

In this Monday, March 4, 2013 file photo, Casey Anthony leaves the federal courthouse in Tampa, Fla., after a bankruptcy hearing. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony's murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.

Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much, former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Wednesday in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

"There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet ... and just used too much of it, and the baby died," he said.

Perry said it's a theory and if jurors in Anthony's 2011 trial had come to that conclusion, they might have convicted her of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

But Perry, who retired and joined a private law firm in 2014, stressed that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee.

"As I've expressed, the only person that really knows what happened was Casey," he said.

Anthony, now 30, was acquitted in a trial that was broadcast live on television and garnered worldwide attention.

Perry didn't fault the verdict but said evidence showed Anthony had gone online to research how to use chloroform as a sedative.

The child's remains were found five months after she was reported missing and authorities were unable to determine a cause of death.

During Anthony's trial, defense attorney Jose Baez told jurors the toddler accidentally drowned in the family pool and someone else hid the body. Prosecutors said Anthony used chloroform and then suffocated the child by putting duct tape over her mouth.
Related Topics:
newsmurderchild deathFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man with Alzheimer's missing from Burnside
Sessions should recuse self from Trump-Russia investigations, House Republicans say
US airstrikes conducted in Yemen overnight: officials
More News
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Light snow creates icy roads; several crashes reported
Man killed in Bridgeport crash
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
Show More
1 stabbed, another injured at Waukegan grocery store
Man with schizophrenia missing from Rogers Park health care center
Accountants responsible for Oscars mistake won't return to show
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
Restaurant owner saves customers from tornado, restaurant destroyed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos