Celebrating Chicago's World's Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you've ever wanted to go back in time to the 1933-1934 World's Fair in Chicago, your chance is finally here! On March 26, 2017 collectors and dealers are bringing artifacts, newsreels and home movies to the World's Fair Memorabilia Show. More than 20 tables full of artifacts are available to view and buy at the Elk Grove Holiday Inn. Tickets are just $6. Co-Founder of the show, Rick Rann, joined ABC 7 live before the doors opened to talk about why preserving history is so important.
Event: World's Fair Memorabilia Show
Date: Sunday, March 26
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: Elk Grove Holiday Inn, 1000 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village
Admission: $6, $5 for seniors
LINK: www.worldsfairshow.com