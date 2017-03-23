NEWS

Census Bureau estimates show Chicago-area's population slips

CHICAGO --
The Chicago area has the biggest loss of population anywhere in the United States. Newly released Census Bureau estimates show the Chicago-area's population has declined two years in a row.

The U.S. Census Bureau says Cook County had the largest declines of any county nationwide.

Chicago, Naperville and Elgin are the only regions that did not grow in population between 2015 and 2016.

The Chicago Tribune and Crain's Chicago Business report estimates released Thursday show the Chicago metropolitan area lost 19,570 people in the year ending last June, dipping to 9.513 million. The Census Bureau says that's a bigger than the drop of 11,324 people the year before.

The Chicago metropolitan statistical area includes Chicago and its suburbs and it extends into parts of Wisconsin and Indiana. Figures show the Chicago area's population has risen from 9.461 million during the 2010 census. The pattern is similar to that of other big Midwest cities.

The numbers don't break down the data by municipality. Figures about population in cities are expected to be available later this year.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
