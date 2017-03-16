  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Charles 'Peanut' Tillman goes nuts in new video for National Peanut Board

Charles Tillman filmed a number of nutty scenes celebrating peanuts and peanut butter. (WLS)

Former Chicago Bear Charles "Peanut" Tillman is apparently going nuts in his retirement.

As the spokesperson for the National Peanut Board's new social media campaign, Tillman filmed a number of nutty scenes celebrating peanuts and peanut butter.

"People think I got my nickname because of my size," Tillman says in the video. "But nope. It's because I really, really love peanuts."

On the set of the video, Tillman can be seen cannonballing into a pool of peanuts while wearing a peanut suit, making a snow angel in peanuts, punching a peanut-filled piñata, and throwing peanut butter on a pottery wheel.

The #ShellOut campaign is aimed at getting people to share their love of peanuts on social media. It runs on @PeanutsHere on Instagram and Twitter from Wednesday to June 15.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
