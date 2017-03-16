Former Chicago Bear Charles "Peanut" Tillman is apparently going nuts in his retirement.As the spokesperson for the National Peanut Board's new social media campaign, Tillman filmed a number of nutty scenes celebrating peanuts and peanut butter."People think I got my nickname because of my size," Tillman says in the video. "But nope. It's because I really, really love peanuts."On the set of the video, Tillman can be seen cannonballing into a pool of peanuts while wearing a peanut suit, making a snow angel in peanuts, punching a peanut-filled piñata, and throwing peanut butter on a pottery wheel.The #ShellOut campaign is aimed at getting people to share their love of peanuts on social media. It runs on @PeanutsHere on Instagram and Twitter from Wednesday to June 15.