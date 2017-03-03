Charles Thomas discusses his 44-year journalism career

After 44 years in journalism, and more than 25 years with ABC, Chicago's political reporter Charles Thomas announced his retirement.As a general assignment reporter, Thomas worked across the country in Kansas City, San Francisco and Philadelphia covering everything from tornadoes and hurricanes, to the O.J. Simpson trial and the Rodney King Riots. While in Chicago, Thomas covered political conventions and had a front row seat to history with President Obama's campaign.After decades of dedication, the veteran journalist stopped by to celebrate his remarkable career and final broadcast on March 3.