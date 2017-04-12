NEWS

Charlie Murphy dead at 57 from leukemia

EMBED </>More News Videos

File video shows comedian Charlie Murphy greeting fans in New York in March 2012. (WireImage House via Getty)

LOS ANGELES --
Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn." He voiced roles in animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

Murphy's feature films include "Our Family Wedding," ''King's Ransom" and "CB4."

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series "Power."

READ: Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy
Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy
The comedian died at 57 after a battle with leukemia.
Related Topics:
newsactorobituarycelebrity deathscanceru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired couple to kill son
Feds: Chicago pair wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Trump won't say if he has confidence in Bannon: report
More News
Top Stories
United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight
9 cases of rat lungworm disease confirmed on Maui
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Police: Woman kills sister, mom, 2 men, self
Feds: Chicago pair wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Teen charged in parents' murder to go free on bond
Man arrested after alleged broken wrist, slashing over wrong McDonald's order
Show More
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
VIDEO: Violent confrontation outside Gizmo's Fun Factory in Orland Park
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired couple to kill son
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
Travelers left almost $900K at TSA security checkpoints last year
More News
Top Video
Putin meets Tillerson as tensions rise over Syria
United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
More Video