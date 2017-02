A Chicago alderman returned home from a community meeting Monday night to find her home had been burglarized.Alderman Milly Santiago (31st Ward) said when she got back to her home near West Wellington and North Kolmar avenues in the city's Kelvyn Park neighborhood, her front door was open. It's unclear what was taken.So far, police have not arrested anyone. Area North detectives are investigating.Alderman Santiago said she plans to invest in some security cameras.