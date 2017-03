The city of Chicago is celebrating its 180th year on Saturday.Chicago was incorporated on March 4, 1837.The Chicago History Museum is marking the occasion with free birthday cake from Eli's Cheesecake and lemonade.The celebration gets underway at 10 a.m. with guest speakers and performances as well as storytelling and crafts for kids.Admission to the museum is free for Illinois residents.For more information, visit www.chicagohistory.org