CHICAGO CRIME

Chicago Crime Commission meets with DOJ staff

Andrew Henning, general counsel of Chicago Crime Commission.

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Tougher laws against gangs and guns were among the topics discussed during a brainstorming session in the nation's capital.

The Chicago Crime Commission met with the Justice Department to talk about ways to reduce violence in the city, including developing new youth programs to keep kids off the streets.

The Crime Commission said Monday's meeting was a start that will take teamwork to become effective.

"It's not a federal problem it's not a state or just a local problem. It's a community problem. We are all community members. We are all Chicagoans and we have a responsibility here at the Department of Justice and Chicago itself with every agency, every community group trying to solve this problem," said Andrew Henning, general counsel of the Chicago Crime Commission.

The Chicago Crime Commission said it's also working on ways to encourage community members to help stop the violence.
Related Topics:
newschicago crimedepartment of justicechicago violencestop the violenceu.s. & worldchicago police department
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO CRIME
10 years later, Chicago school remembers teenager shot on CTA bus
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
10 wounded, 2 fatally in Brighton Park shooting, authorities say
6 dead, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
More chicago crime
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 7
Phoenix police announce arrest in serial street shootings
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Original Muslim ban erased from Trump campaign website
More News
Top Stories
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
CFD chief suffers massive heart attack, dies
Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 7
Illinois budget impasse approaching 3rd year
Show More
Man charged in shooting of 2 cops thought they were rival gang members
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
Police: Girl, 11, revived after heroin overdose
Over 40 Cook County overdose deaths linked to new opioid
10 years later, Chicago school remembers teenager shot on CTA bus
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos