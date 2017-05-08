Chicago Crime Commission meets with DOJ staff

Tougher laws against gangs and guns were among the topics discussed during a brainstorming session in the nation's capital.The Chicago Crime Commission met with the Justice Department to talk about ways to reduce violence in the city, including developing new youth programs to keep kids off the streets.The Crime Commission said Monday's meeting was a start that will take teamwork to become effective."It's not a federal problem it's not a state or just a local problem. It's a community problem. We are all community members. We are all Chicagoans and we have a responsibility here at the Department of Justice and Chicago itself with every agency, every community group trying to solve this problem," said Andrew Henning, general counsel of the Chicago Crime Commission.The Chicago Crime Commission said it's also working on ways to encourage community members to help stop the violence.