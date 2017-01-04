NEWS

Chicago firefighters battle Roseland house fire

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday morning at a home on the city's South Side.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6 a.m. near East 102nd Place and South State Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood as fire ripped through the two-and-a-half-story home.

Firefighters were reportedly able to search the first floor, but flames prevented them from searching the second floor. One person, possibly a resident, was reportedly rescued from the home.

Around 6:12 a.m., two firefighters were seen crawling out of a second floor window head-first onto a ladder propped up against the side of the house. A third firefighter jumped out of the window and a minute later, a fourth firefighter also crawled out of the window and onto the ladder head-first.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews had three lines of water hitting the flames from the outside.

No injuries have been reported.
