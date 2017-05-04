Chicago House Fashion Show kicks off Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --It might not feel like spring outside but you can surely dress the part.
Scott Ammarell, CEO of Chicago House, and Quenten Schumacher, executive producer of the Chicago House Spring Brunch and Fashion Show, stopped by ABC 7 to show how you can dress the part for spring while raising money for a Chicago charity.
They had some spring fashions to show in a moment and talked about the mission and work of Chicago House.
Tickets are still available for this Sunday's Chicago House Spring Brunch and Fashion Show. It's going on in the Winter Garden Ballroom at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.
Chicago House provides housing and services to men, women and children living with HIV and AIDS.
Featured Fashions:
Mondrain inspired 60s A-line dress in pink & gray stretch sequins. Easy fit with mod bell sleeves. All pieced and sewn by Peach.
DESIGNER: Peach Carr
PRICE: $200
Boho Evening Dress
DESIGNER: Mark Roscoe
PRICE: $1,500
Khaki Color Alternative - Soft Pink
Ben Sherman short sleeve plaid button up, Brand Q bow tie, Giorginni Sport coat, Scotch and Soda Chino and Vans Era 59 shoes.
BOUTIQUE: CRAM boutique
PRICE: Ben Sherman button up ($79), Brand Q bow tie ($39), Giorginni Sport coat ($229), Scotch and Soda Chino ($125) and Vans Era 59 shoes ($59)