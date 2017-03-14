  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
NEWS

Chicago joins legal fight against Trump's travel ban

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President-elect Donald Trump.

SEATTLE --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined the legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban, along with the mayors of Los Angeles, New York and Boston. They signed on to support a legal challenge by six states currently before a federal court in Seattle.

Federal lawyers said Tuesday in a court filing that Trump's revised travel ban is "substantially different" from the original and a judge shouldn't apply a previous restraining order to the new version.

Justice Department lawyers filed the documents in U.S. District Court in Seattle, two days before the executive order is set to go into effect.

Washington and several other states are trying to block the revised ban that affects six mostly Muslim nations, saying it's unconstitutional.

Government lawyers say the new version removed provisions that "purportedly drew religious distinctions - erasing any doubt that national security, not religion, is the focus."

They made their filings with Judge James Robart, who blocked the original ban last month. Washington state wants him to apply that decision to the new order.

Trump's revised ban applies to Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Unlike the original order, it says people with visas won't be affected and removes language that would have given priority to religious minorities for entry to the U.S.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, joined in his lawsuit by heavily Democratic California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon, said the revised ban is still flawed and harms residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies such as Washington state-based Microsoft and Amazon that rely on foreign workers.

A hearing in a separate lawsuit by Hawaii is scheduled for Wednesday.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsrahm emanueldonald trumptravelbanlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
White House says Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham identified
Cops fire shots when shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
More News
Top Stories
Cops fire shots when shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
Custodian accused of unlawful videotaping at Crest Hill school
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Grandmother tries again for custody of Heather Mack's baby
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham identified
Show More
Baby born along Lake Shore Drive during morning snow storm
White House comments on Trump tax info before TV report
'El Chapo' Guzman suffering effects of solitary confinement, his lawyers say
JB Pritzker takes step toward 2018 bid for Illinois governor
Sushi donuts are the latest food craze
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos