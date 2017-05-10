ITEAM

Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael J. Anderson, special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI office (WLS)

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A day after FBI Director James Comey was fired, one of the candidates being considered for interim director is from Chicago.

Michael J. Anderson, special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI office, is in the running for the job. He interviewed Wednesday in Washington, D.C. for the job and is one of five men said to be up for the temporary job of running the bureau until a permanent director is selected by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Anderson, an FBI agent since 1995, took over as special agent in charge of the Chicago division less than two years ago. He inherited a new agenda of helping to battle Chicago murders while still handling typical FBI cases and overseeing 850 agents.

"A small number of our investigative techniques are the sophisticated wire-taps, and undercover operations and elaborate informant operations, we do plenty of that but still the large body of our investigative work across all programs is just talking to people. Interviewing people, putting people in the grand jury, preparing a case, gathering hard physical evidence," Anderson said in August 2016.

Anderson's expertise is public corruption investigations. He literally wrote the book on it. In 2003, he was the re-write author of the FBI field guide on public corruption. He was also the chief of the public corruption unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Minnesota native and University of Iowa graduate with degrees in both law and accounting.

Historically, Chicago has been the last stop on the FBI road to retirement for special agents in charge of the office, but Anderson could break that tradition if he moves up to interim director.

Comey may be gone atop the FBI, but was still on the bureau's social media recruitment videos Wednesday night and still listed as the director on its website until Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Director Andrew McCabe's name has since replaced Comey at www.fbi.gov.

Comey was spotted in a ballcap outside his Washington home on Wednesday, incommunicado since being fired on Tuesday.
Related Topics:
newsFBIdonald trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsrussia2016 electioninvestigationiteamWashington D.C.ChicagoIllinois Medical District
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
FBI director James Comey fired
ITEAM
Union says airport police name change to airport security is 'endangering public safety'
Former Sauk Village treasurer gets 36 days in jail for embezzlement, heroin possession
Photo of Syrian girl raises red flags at banks
Safety group highlights recalls of children's products
More iteam
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
14-year-old girl reported missing from Rogers Park found
14-year-old girl missing from Rogers Park
More News
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Facebook is now cracking down on spammy sites
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Show More
GOP stymies Illinois Senate 'grand bargain' revival
White Sox game against Twins postponed due to rain
Three Illinois football players arrested on home invasion, armed robbery charges
14-year-old girl reported missing from Rogers Park found
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Cars erupting in flames
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Brighton Park residents holding peace march after mass shooting
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video