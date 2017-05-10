Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing

CHICAGO (WLS) --A day after FBI Director James Comey was fired, one of the candidates being considered for interim director is from Chicago.
Michael J. Anderson, special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI office, is in the running for the job. He interviewed Wednesday in Washington, D.C. for the job and is one of five men said to be up for the temporary job of running the bureau until a permanent director is selected by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.
Anderson, an FBI agent since 1995, took over as special agent in charge of the Chicago division less than two years ago. He inherited a new agenda of helping to battle Chicago murders while still handling typical FBI cases and overseeing 850 agents.
"A small number of our investigative techniques are the sophisticated wire-taps, and undercover operations and elaborate informant operations, we do plenty of that but still the large body of our investigative work across all programs is just talking to people. Interviewing people, putting people in the grand jury, preparing a case, gathering hard physical evidence," Anderson said in August 2016.
Anderson's expertise is public corruption investigations. He literally wrote the book on it. In 2003, he was the re-write author of the FBI field guide on public corruption. He was also the chief of the public corruption unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The Minnesota native and University of Iowa graduate with degrees in both law and accounting.
Historically, Chicago has been the last stop on the FBI road to retirement for special agents in charge of the office, but Anderson could break that tradition if he moves up to interim director.
Comey may be gone atop the FBI, but was still on the bureau's social media recruitment videos Wednesday night and still listed as the director on its website until Wednesday afternoon.
Acting Director Andrew McCabe's name has since replaced Comey at www.fbi.gov.
Comey was spotted in a ballcap outside his Washington home on Wednesday, incommunicado since being fired on Tuesday.