Chicago man charged with sending threats to governor, sheriff

A Chicago man was charged Thursday for sending threats to Gov. Bruce Rauner and DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba.Officers arrested 24-year-old Eric M. Pence on Thursday for sending a threatening letter to the governor, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The investigation found that Pence also sent threatening emails to the DuPage County sheriff.Pence was charged with one felony count of threatening a public official for the threat to the governor, and one misdemeanor count of harassment using an electronic communication for the threat to the sheriff.Bond for Pence was set at $250,000, according to the statement.