NEWS

Chicago man charged with sending threats to governor, sheriff

Eric Pence (Illinois State Police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A Chicago man was charged Thursday for sending threats to Gov. Bruce Rauner and DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Eric M. Pence on Thursday for sending a threatening letter to the governor, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The investigation found that Pence also sent threatening emails to the DuPage County sheriff.

Pence was charged with one felony count of threatening a public official for the threat to the governor, and one misdemeanor count of harassment using an electronic communication for the threat to the sheriff.

Bond for Pence was set at $250,000, according to the statement.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2016.)
Related Topics:
newsBruce RaunerChicago
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
More News
Top Stories
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
I-Team: Vibrating Vehicle
Former CPS teacher gets probation for sexual abuse of teen boy
Governor Bruce Rauner marks two years in office
Show More
New push for mental health help on the West Side
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos