Chicago man fatally hit by semi on I-80 in Seneca identified

SENECA, Ill. (WLS) --The 52-year-old Chicago man who was fatally struck by a semi-truck on I-80 in Grundy County Monday night has been identified, Illinois State Police said.
State police said James Pope was working on his broken down car in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Seneca, Ill., when he was hit accidentally at about 9:45 p.m.
Police said Pope stepped into the right lane of traffic in front of the semi before he was struck. He was pronounced by the Grundy County Coroner, who is performing and autopsy and toxicology report.
The driver of the semi pulled over and called police.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.