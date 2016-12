A 54-year-old Chicago man was fatally hit by a semi-truck on I-80 in Grundy County Monday night, Illinois State Police said.State police said it appears the man was working on his broken down car in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Seneca, Ill when he was hit accidentally at about 9:45 p.m.The driver of the semi pulled over and called police. The victim has not been identified.