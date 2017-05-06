NEWS

Chicago Park District to turn on Buckingham Fountain Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In a welcome sign that summer can't be too far away, one of Chicago's most famous landmarks comes back to life Saturday.

The Chicago Park District will switch the Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park back on at 6 p.m.

This is the fountain's 90th birthday. The birthday celebration takes place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and features some of the Chicago area's best loved organizations, including the Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo.

According to ComEd, Buckingham Fountain holds 1.5 million gallons of water, has 133 jets, 820 lights and the water reaches a height of 150 feet in the air.

For more information, click here.
Related Topics:
newschicago park districtgrant parkChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Keep your home allergen free
More News
Top Stories
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
What to do if your mattress is causing you misery
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Show More
Keep your home allergen free
Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in New Lenox
Gary teen gets college degree before graduating high school
9 ducklings rescued from school's storm drain
ISIS puts out new instructions for truck attacks
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos