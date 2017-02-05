More than 16,000 people have applied to become Chicago police officers in the city's latest recruitment campaign, the city said.Officials said this year there is a more diverse crowd. More than 30 percent of recruits are woman and nearly 75 percent are minorities, with 35.4 percent African American, 33 percent Hispanic and 2.4 percent Asian.A total of 16,544 qualified applicants are seeking to take the police entry exam in April 2017. This is part of the mayor's plan to put nearly a thousand new officers on city streets and the department's "Be the Change" recruitment campaign.The deadline to apply was last week.