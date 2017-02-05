NEWS

Chicago police applicant pool larger, more diverse than previous years, city says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 16,000 people have applied to become Chicago police officers in the city's latest recruitment campaign, the city said.

Officials said this year there is a more diverse crowd. More than 30 percent of recruits are woman and nearly 75 percent are minorities, with 35.4 percent African American, 33 percent Hispanic and 2.4 percent Asian.

A total of 16,544 qualified applicants are seeking to take the police entry exam in April 2017. This is part of the mayor's plan to put nearly a thousand new officers on city streets and the department's "Be the Change" recruitment campaign.

The deadline to apply was last week.
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Father of Louvre Attack Suspect Defends Son
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
VP Mike Pence Did Not Ask Supreme Court Nominee About Roe V. Wade
More News
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
Show More
Canton calls LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Jerry Jones, 3 others
Man attending funeral shot in Hillside cemetery
Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year with a parade
Daily Herald: Should Chicago Bears make move for Patriots' Garoppolo?
'Worlds Apart' Screening with Director at Chicago theater
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos