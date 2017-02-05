CHICAGO (WLS) --More than 16,000 people have applied to become Chicago police officers in the city's latest recruitment campaign, the city said.
Officials said this year there is a more diverse crowd. More than 30 percent of recruits are woman and nearly 75 percent are minorities, with 35.4 percent African American, 33 percent Hispanic and 2.4 percent Asian.
A total of 16,544 qualified applicants are seeking to take the police entry exam in April 2017. This is part of the mayor's plan to put nearly a thousand new officers on city streets and the department's "Be the Change" recruitment campaign.
The deadline to apply was last week.